The latest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, is maintaining a steady hold at the US box office and has earned a decent number on Day 11. The film surpassed The Marvels a few days back and is set to surpass another MCU flop at the North American box office. However, The New Avengers has already beaten this film’s worldwide haul. Keep scrolling for more.

The New Avengers movie has earned more than the last MCU release, Captain America: Brave New World, on its second Monday. It is also performing better than The Incredible Hulk, Eternals, and Ant-Man 3. The MCU movies have been struggling since after Avengers: Endgame, failing to create the same connection as the previous movies. But this Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan connected with the fans owing to its strong theme accompanied by good writing.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s box office report, Thunderbolts* collected a decent $2.7 million on its second Monday in North America. This is higher than the Eternals’ $1.7 million and Captain America: Brave New World’s $1.8 million. The movie is on par with The Incredible Hulk’s $2.6 million second-day gross and has witnessed a drop of -46% from last Monday.

Thus, The New Avengers hit a $130.4 million cume in North America after day 11 of its release. It has surpassed the domestic haul of The Marvels and is now sprinting towards beating The Incredible Hulk’s $134.80 million US haul. Thunderbolts* surpassed the 2008 MCU movie’s global haul of $264.7 million in its second weekend only. The domestic haul shall be beaten before entering its third weekend.

Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer MCU movie has hit the $143.55 million overseas cume. Adding that to its domestic gross, the worldwide total has reached $273.95 million. It will hit $300 million this upcoming weekend. Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

