Liam Hemsworth is a popular Hollywood actor and the younger brother of MCU star Chris Hemsworth. The Australian hunk started his career with television and has now replaced Henry Cavill in one of the popular Netflix series, The Witcher. Unlike his brother, he has not seen a blockbuster at the box office, and his last hit was 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. Here is a list of Liam’s last 5 films at the worldwide box office.

He initially appeared in television shows like Neighbours and The Elephant Princess. In Hollywood, he is best known for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise and Jake Morrison in Independence Day: Resurgence. According to The Numbers, he has played the leading role in ten films with a $474.5 million worldwide aggregate box office.

Liam Hemsworth is often compared with his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, who has a better career total box office collection. He mostly plays reserved and physically capable characters in action or romantic roles. Although he is reliable in ensemble casts, he does not stand out. Liam is not always seen as a commanding leading man in Hollywood, and this is subject to change as he does more films.

Liam has carved a career in the industry through mainstream appeal and quieter performances. As Gale Hawthorne, the Aussie actor rose to prominence in The Hunger Games films. It made him internationally popular; although he was not the lead, he was still an eminent figure and got significant screen time in the series. He still has a long way to go, but as of now, there is only one hit in the last five theatrically and globally released movies featuring him. Let’s check them out below.

5. Killerman (2019) – $619K

4. Land of Bad (2024) – $7.02 million

3. The Dressmaker (2015) – $23.84 million

2. Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) – $389.68 million

1. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – $661.45 million

On the professional front, Liam Hemsworth was last seen in Netflix’s Lonely Planet alongside Laura Dern. He is set to appear as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill in the series, The Witcher – Season 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

