With Thudarum, Mohanlal and Shobana are reuniting as an on-screen couple, a combination that was once a sure-shot recipe for box office success. Malayalees have been eagerly waiting to see them together again on the silver screen, and now, the wait is finally over. Thudarum is all set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025. Mohanlal himself announced via social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Interestingly, Thudarum is releasing less than a month after the blockbuster Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan hit theatres on the 27th of March 2025.

Thudarum was initially expected to be released on January 30th, 2025, but that didn’t happen. While no official reason was given for the delay, it was speculated that the makers couldn’t secure a streaming deal that matched their asking price.

However, in an interview with OTTPlay, director Tharun Moorthy clarified that the makers never officially announced the January 30th date. The film’s distributor, Aashirvad Cinemas, mentioned that date while showcasing their lineup during an event.

Tharun declined to comment on OTT sales in that interview but emphasized that the film was always meant for a theatrical audience.

Thudarum marks the third directorial venture of Tharun Moorthy, with the screenplay co-written by Tharun and K.R. Sunil. The film features a strong supporting cast including Arjun Ashokan, Thomas Mathew, Maniyanpilla Raju, Abin Bino, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, and others.

Shaji Kumar handles the cinematography, while Jakes Bejoy composes the music. M. Renjith produces the film under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Daveed OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Antony Varghese Pepe’s Sports Drama Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News