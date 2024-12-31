Mohanlal, widely revered as the ‘Complete Actor,’ faced a challenging year in 2024. While he ended 2023 on a high note with the success of Neru in December, his two major releases this year fell short of expectations, failing to impress both critics and audiences alike.

At the start of 2024, his much-anticipated, big-budget collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malaikottai Vaaliban, didn’t resonate with audiences and turned out to be a significant disappointment. Later in the year, after multiple delays and reschedules, his directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of Treasures, also underperformed at the box office despite Mohanlal playing the lead.

However, there is exciting news on the horizon. According to social media buzz, Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Mohanlal’s long-time production partner, is gearing up to announce five new films on January 25, 2025. The first project is rumored to be titled Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Additionally, the slate is expected to include films with directors Jithu Joseph, Blessy, and Priyadarshan, with the final project being kept under wraps as a surprise.

Aashirvad Cinemas is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2025, and according to rumors, the upcoming film announcements are part of the celebrations. Speculation is also rife that the much-awaited third installment of the Drishyam series might be announced on the same day.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal fans have plenty to look forward to in the first half of 2025. The actor will kick off the year with Thudarum, a family drama directed by Tharun Moorthy, which will be released on January 30, 2025. The film also stars Shobana alongside Mohanlal.

Later in the year, On March 27, 2025, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, titled L2: Empuraan, is set to finally hit the big screens. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this crime-action conspiracy drama has garnered massive excitement and is poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases.

