Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has, over the years, made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema with his stellar film career. However, apart from having a rich legacy in his professional life, he also had a sweet love story with his wife, Suchitra Mohanlal. Did you know that his wife initially shared a grave dislike for him before falling in love with him? She recently revealed some details about their rollercoaster of a love story at the launch of her husband’s directorial debut, Barroz.

Mohanlal’s Wife Suchitra Mohanlal Initially Disliked Him

For the unversed, Suchitra Mohanlal is the sister of popular producer Suresh Balaje. She tied the knot with Mohanlal in a lavish ceremony on April 28, 1988. According to Bollywood Shaadi, she revealed how she first disliked her husband after seeing him play an antagonist in the film Mannjil Virinja Pookal. However, her feelings changed about the Lucifer actor after she saw him in the movie, Ente Mammattikuttiyammakku.

She said, “When I saw him in the first movie ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal,’ I hated him. I used to hate him whenever he featured the role of a villain. But I knew that I disliked him because he was so perfect in his job. After watching ‘Ente Mammattikuttiyammakku,’ I started to like him. Slowly, I fell in love with him, and we got married. Today, he is my favorite actor.”

Mohanlal Regrets Missing Out On His Children’s Childhood

Mohanlal and Suchitra are parents to Pranav and Vismaya. In January 2020, the Drishyam actor’s writeup named Pallunkumanikal was published in Matrubhumi Daily wherein he confessed to having missed out on his children’s childhood days because of a busy schedule. He had penned, “During my busy schedule as an actor, I missed my children’s childhood. I failed to enjoy their childhood and never tried to know about their school days. Because I was too busy in the industry and, I forgot myself about the engagements. I was running from one set to another for the shootings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, his directorial debut, Barroz is currently running in the theatres. The movie is based on the novel Barroz: Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. However, the movie is struggling to mint numbers at the box office.

