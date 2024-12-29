Mrunal Thakur is the new love of Tollywood films, especially after featuring in films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. The actress, who was struggling to make a mark for herself in Bollywood, found luck in the Telugu film industry. While her first two films were huge hits, her third film The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda was a dud at the box office. Mrunal was recently seen in the poster of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story.

Mrunal replaced Shruti Hassan in this film, and according to the reports, her remuneration for this film is shocking, especially after Family Star.

According to the reports by Deccan Chronicle, Mrunal’s remuneration is Rs. 2.5 crore for her role. Mrunal’s role in Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: A Love Story will show her in a completely different and new avatar with an intense and anger-driven avatar. This will be her next feature film after starring in The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda.

Dacoit’s first look was released on December 17, where we get to see Mrunal as the leading lady opposite Adivi Sesh. This is the first time the two have paired up.

The poster’s makers shared, “Happy Birthday to our #DACOIT @AdiviSesh. On his special day, we introduce the one who betrayed him—his love. His enemy. Welcoming the talented @mrunal0801 on board.”

The plot revolves around an angry convict, Adivi Sesh, who goes on a spree to seek revenge against his ex-girlfriend, Mrunal Thakur after she betrays him.

Adivi Sesh has an interesting lineup with films like Goodachari 2 and Dacoit. The actor has been doing quite well and his films in the past are hits, proving his mettle at the box office. Sesh actively involves himself in the writing and screenplay of the film to make sure the best output is delivered. Dacoit is produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil.

The film is slated for release in 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Nayanthara Reflects On Early Days Of Her Career, “I Was Put In Front Of The Giants Right From The Beginning”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News