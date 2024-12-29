Kamal Haasan has made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema, but his personal life has, time and again, made headlines in the public glare. The superstar was first married to dancer Vani Ganapathy in 1978. However, the couple had a rather ugly separation in 1988 after Haasan started a relationship with actress Sarika. However, in 2015, in a throwback interview, the actor alleged that his divorce from Vani had left him bankrupt. This did not go well with the latter, and she lashed out at her ex-husband.

Vani Ganapathy Lashed Out At Former Husband Kamal Haasan

In a throwback interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vani Ganapathy took a dig at Kamal Haasan and said, “For 28 years, we have been divorced. I have always refrained from mudslinging because it’s a very private affair… but we have both moved on now. Why does he behave like a man obsessed?” She furthermore reacted strongly to the Indian 2 star’s claims of going bankrupt because of her. She revealed that Haasan did not allow her to take even the appliances from their shared flat.

Vani Ganapathy On Kamal Haasan’s Bankruptcy Allegations

Vani Ganapathy went on to say, “He even refused to give me used appliances from our shared flat. What could I expect from a man like that? In what court in the world has alimony been allowed to drive someone to bankruptcy? I was completely shocked when I read it. His ego must have been hurt when I walked out of the marriage, but so much has happened since. He could have said financial crisis and let the subject pass.”

Talking about his separation from Vani Ganapathy, Kamal Haasan spoke on Simi Garewal’s show, “It wasn’t working, at least for me. I won’t lie. It went beyond caring; it became harsh, and I wanted to be happy. I was fast losing faith in the institution of marriage itself at that time. I always spoke of it loudly, to the shock of people. I said it on the first day I got married that I didn’t want to.” Haasan tied the knot with Sarika in 1988, and the duo had daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. However, his marriage with Sarika ended in 2004.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora Taken Down By Makers Amid His Stampede Fiasco!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News