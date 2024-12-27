The makers of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster actioner Pushpa 2 have taken down the track of the film titled ‘Dammunte Pattukora’. The song was released on December 24, 2024 and was crooned by the superstar himself while the lyrics were penned by the director of the film, Sukumar. The main reason behind the makers deleting the track is said to be the ongoing stampede controversy surrounding the superstar.

According to Money Control, Pushpa 2’s ‘Dammunte Pattukora’ song being taken down by the makers have left the internet divided. While some fans of Allu Arjun have been left disappointed by the same, others felt that the song’s lyrics and meaning were being insensitive with respect to the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor. The song centered around the rivalry between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil’s character Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Talking about the lyrics, ‘Dammunte Pattukora Shekawat’ translated to ‘If you have the guts, catch me, Shekhawat.’ Other lyrics included ‘Pattukonte Vodilestha Syndicate’ which translated to ‘If you catch me, I’ll leave the syndicate.’ The lyrics focus on the rebellious nature of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa who is not afraid to lock horns with the police authorities. It shows the character’s confidence and fiery persona wherein he believes that he will be able to dodge the law and order.

However, after the release of the songs, many netizens felt that it will send a wrong message amid Allu Arjun being in the center of an ugly controversy. Talking about the fiasco, a woman lost her life in a stampede which took place inside the Sandhya Theatre which was screening Pushpa 2. The stampede began after the superstar arrived to greet the fans. The actor was also arrested during the investigation of the case. Hence, the makers might have thought that it would be a good idea to take down the alleged provocative song. Meanwhile, despite this controversy, Pushpa 2 has been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office and has earned around 1631.21 crores worldwide.

