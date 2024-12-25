A few days ago, reports came out that Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil will be making his Bollywood debut in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. Triptii Dimri was reported to be playing the female lead in the love story.

Imtiaz Ali has now confirmed that he is planning to make a film with Fahadh and revealed its title as The Idiot of Istanbul. The revered filmmaker added that he has been waiting to make the film for years.

Imtiaz Ali Confirms Working on The Idiot of Istanbul with Fahadh Faasil

Imtiaz Ali was asked about his upcoming film, The Idiot of Istanbul, during the directors’ roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India. The Tamasha director said that while the news about his film is already out, it might not be his next project.

“This announcement is out, but it’s like a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but I don’t know, it might not be the next one up. But, yes, I’ve been trying to make this film for a long time. It’s called The Idiot of Istanbul,” Imtiaz said.

He was then asked if Fahadh was associated with the project. The director then confirmed the actor’s involvement and said, “I would like it…yeah. I would love to do this. And now, since you’ve cornered me, I don’t know why I’m not supposed to say this. But yes, my plan is to make this film with Fahadh.”

While Imtiaz has revealed the movie’s announcement happened ahead of time, earlier reports suggested that the film would be an unconventional love story, and would go on the floors in early 2025, with Triptii Dimri starring opposite Fahadh.

The movie will mark Fahadh’s Hindi debut after appearing in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. The actor is currently riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which he plays the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. On the other hand, Imtiaz’s previous film was Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic of the late Punjabi singer.

The film arrived on Netflix in April 2024 and earned rave reviews.

