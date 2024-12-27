Vijay Devarakonda’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, has been trying hard to establish his identity in Telugu cinema. Years after making his début, he achieved success with Sai Rajesh’s Baby, in which Vaishnavi Chaitanya played the lead. Made with a small budget, Baby became such a huge hit that its lead actors became overnight phenomena.

Riding on the success of Baby, director Sai Rajesh announced a new film featuring the same lead pair—Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The announcement poster created a significant buzz, with fans excited for another blockbuster from the duo. The poster showed Vaishnavi Chaitanya in a red saree sitting on a boat near the sea while Anand Deverakonda appeared to console her. However, despite the hype, the film saw no further progress, leaving fans wondering about its fate.

Meanwhile, recent reports indicate this project has undergone a significant casting change. Anand Deverakonda, originally slated to star, has been replaced by young hero Kiran Abbavaram. Kiran has been riding high on the success of his recent film Ka, which bagged good commercial success. His collaboration with Sai Rajesh has now generated excitement for this untitled film. The search for the female lead is said to be still underway.

The shift in casting has sparked discussions among fans and industry insiders. The decision might be likely linked to Anand Deverakonda’s availability or creative changes in the script. Regardless, the combination of Sai Rajesh and Kiran Abbavaram holds great promise for delivering another memorable film. Kiran Abbavaram is currently basking on the success of KA, which was a blockbuster hit. He has a good lineup of movies and is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming film Dilruba.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: Nivetha Thomas & Vishwadev’s Film Gets Confirmed TV Premiere Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News