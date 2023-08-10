South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda became a household name with the super success of Arjun Reddy. The actor, who calls himself rowdy, started his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 film Nuvvila and the 2012 film Life Is Beautiful. Following this, he gained recognition for his role in Yevade Subramanyam and then came Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Arjun Reddy.

Ever since then Vijay has worked in several content-driven films such as Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala. Recently, he also marked his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Liger alongside Ananya Panday with a whopping remuneration of Rs 35 crore. However, he used to usually charge more than Rs 12 crore as his remuneration per movie.

As his popularity grew, Vijay Deverakonda ventured into producing films with Hill Entertainment and a few years back the actor purchased a massive bungalow in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills neighborhood worth 15 Crores. Vijay, being a youth style icon, also launched his own fashion label named Rowdy Club in 2018 in association with Myntra.. Over the years, the brand has successfully established itself as one of the leading athleisure wear brands in India.

The actor owns a 5-seater 4-cylinder Mercedes Benz GLC, worth Rs 68 lakh, and a Volvo XC90 SUV that costs up to Rs 1.31 crore. He also has other luxurious cars, including Land Rover Range Rover, a Ford Mustang, and a BMW 5-Series. He also owns a private jet and is often spotted with his family in the chartered flight. Last year, the actor went to Tirupati with his family in his aircraft.

This year, Vijay Deverakonda also turned into a sportpreneur as he became the co-owner of Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team with a whopping amount of Rs 160 crore. Taking to his Instagram, the actor announced: “I bought part of a sports team: Hyderabad Blackhawk’s. A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport — Volleyball. We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime Volleyball League’s 2023 season.”

In today’s time, Vijay Deverakonda is one of the highest-paid actors and leads a super luxury life and has an estimated net worth of around $7 million in 2023, which is equivalent to Rs 58 Crore. Apart from this, he also endorses a few brands, which adds on to his total income.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

