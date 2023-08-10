Rajinikanth is back with his new release Jailer, and it is getting a thunderous response in the theatres promising great numbers at the Box Office as well. While the film has earned rave reviews from the audience, scenes from theatres assure that Thalaivaa is back to rule! The film has been getting rave reviews from the audience, with many praising Rajinikanth’s performance and Nelson’s direction. The film has also been praised for its action sequences and its humor.

Expectations are high for the Nelson film to be a box-office success. Rajinikanth is one of the biggest stars in India, and his films always have a huge opening. Owing to the upcoming festive season, things already look great for box-office prospects. The film, directed by Nelson, has been generating a lot of hype ever since it was announced, and the FDFS reviews are nothing short of rave.

Jailer is a black comedy-action film that tells the story of a jailer who is tasked with handling a group of dangerous criminals. Rajinikanth plays the titular role of the jailer, and he is said to be giving a performance of a lifetime. The film also stars a star-studded cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi. Check out the reviews from the audience, who seem to have passed the film with flying colours.

A user wrote, “Jailer FDFS – my bro’s review who’s like a generic movie goes. No biases. verbatim – “Movie super, Comedy and Rajini Stylish acting. Only Sunil portion boring in movie. Best Climax.” Another comment read, “After a long time, a complete #Thalaivar movie which showcased Rajini-The Actor and Rajini- The MASS actor in a single movie. #JailerFDFS #JailerReview #ThalaivarNirandharam Prepare for surprises.”

The audience hailed Nelson’s comeback after Beast. A twitter user wrote, “Hats off to director Nelson! Ignored by bodyguards, but he proved that true success doesn’t need an entourage. From being trolled for #Beast to delivering a blockbuster with Superstar Rajinikanth, Nelson’s comeback.” Another post said, “#Jailer: Nelson’s Redemption. #Rajnikanth back to form after Annathae. Started like Vikram ended like Indian. Thoroughly enjoyed the movie.”

However, there were some who found the film underwhelming and loosely inspired by other South Indian flicks. A Twitterati posted, “2nd half is a mix-mash of Indian and Vikram, lacked originality. Poor screenplay, subpar performance from Rajini and cast. It felt like they were sleepwalking through the film. Only standout was @anirudhofficial, Not worth the tix price, watch on OTT”

What. A. Movie! wrote a user and said, “Total redemption for Nelson after Beast and Rajinikanth after Annaathe. More thoughts on this in a short while. But first impressions – Don’t miss it! Expect the unexpected. CLIMAX IS 100% Theatre Material”

#JailerFDFS Thalaivar Athagalam 🔥🔥🔥 Three Ruthless Faces in Climax 🔥 Fans will enjoy it. True Blockbuster ✨✨✨ Tharamana Sambavam 👏👏 Expect the unexpected 🔥👌🏽 CLIMAX IS 100% Theatre Material 🔥🔥🔥#Rajinikanth𓃵 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#JailerReview pic.twitter.com/EETP7yQ7Hl — 🔸GUNA🔸 (@itzGunaa) August 10, 2023

A post read, “Its not Goosebumps… Its Nervebumps.” A viewer, gave a balanced review highlighting the pros and cons of Jailer and wrote, “Positive -Rajinis Screenpresence, Background Score, Cinematography, Cameos of Mohanlal and Shivaraj. Negative – Story, Boring Screenplay, Comedy”

Even Dhanush seems to have watched the film, and a clip has been going viral like crazy on the internet.

End of all questions!!! Miller @dhanushkraja na came to see the #Jailer super ⭐ @rajinikanth 🔥🥳💥💥💥

The OG fan Boy pure fan boy moment 🥵🔥🔥🔥#JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/5iZ8WR2Hu7 — 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐃𝐟𝐜™ (@sandydfc) August 10, 2023

The audiences were also thrilled to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo glimpse on the big screen.

Jailer has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has lived up to the expectations of Rajinikanth fans. It is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

