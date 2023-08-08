Superstar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar is all set to release on August 11. The film has been criticised for its cringe content after the trailer dropped a week ago. Since then, people have been calling out director Meher Ramesh for presenting Chiranjeevi in such a crass way. The film, which is said to be a remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam, has already been dismissed by the audience.

People were shocked to see the Godfather actor flirting at this age. The superstar will soon turn 68 and the audience could not digest him doing such nonsense scenes at such an age. While the audience had a bizarre reaction to the film, director Meher Ramesh in the latest interview has defended his film.

The director, in order to defend Bholaa Shankar, has degraded Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam, which is the original source for the Chiranjeevi starrer remake. The director was quoted by Manohar Vijayan on his Twitter account which said, “Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam has 10 times more cringe scenes than those you are referring to as “cringe” in the Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar trailer, but I haven’t shot them. Instead, I’ve modified the screenplay to create an entirely different film.”

For the unversed, Bholaa Shankar starring Chiranjeevi, is an official remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam. Netizens reacted to Bholaa Shankar’s trailer and compared it to Vedalam. A user wrote, “Mehar will always beat audience expectations.. the least you Expect, he will stoop down even below.” Another one reacted, “Chiru should retire from doing mass hero.”

A third comment said, “The only reason why Vedalam worked was because of AK’s screen presence and Ani. Flashback scenes in vedalam s*cked b*lls.” A user wrote, “meher delivered on my expectations for him. JAI MEHER NOLAN.” A Redditor reacted, “Please don’t make this a hit. Let’s put some sense into chiru. Please. This is awful.”

Another comment pointed out, “This is Vedalam remake. Hero characterization was so calm & innocent in first half. In second half we will see different version of hero. Here it looks like they will show chiru cringe comedy, him flirting with women. So distasteful. Tamannaah in another useless character. Keerti character has great scope.”

The discussion was done on a Reddit thread, r/tollywood. You can watch the trailer here and read the discussion.

Bholaa Shankar releases on August 11. For more stories, stay updated to Koimoi.

