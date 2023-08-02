Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the well-known actors in Hindi cinema. His ability to portray complex, intense, and relatable characters earned him immense praise and numerous accolades. While he is a respected actor, he was once accused of s*xual harassment by former Miss India pageant Niharika Singh.

The accusation came at the height of the #MeToo movement. Niharika revealed three of the biggest names in the industry – Bhushan Kumar, Nawazuddin and Sajid Khan. Out of the three, Niharika had revealed that after Nawaz’s coercion, she gave up and was in a relationship with him for quite some time.

As reported by India Today, Niharika Singh penned a letter wherein she revealed she “found him real, after all the superficial ‘filmy’ interactions I’d had in the past years.” She also said that when one morning she invited Nawazuddin Siddiqui home for lunch, he grabbed her. “I tried to push him away, but he wouldn’t let go. After a little coercion, I finally gave in. I wasn’t sure what to make of this relationship. He told me it was his dream to have a Miss India or an actress wife, just like Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee. I found his little confession funny but endearing…He often complained about how he was judged on his looks, skin colour and that he wasn’t fluent in English. I tried to help him deal with his insecurities, but he was stuck in a state of victimisation.”

Niharika also called him a “s*xually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success is hardly surprising. What is interesting to note that despite not identifying as a Hindu, he carries deep caste prejudices since he chose to protect the honour of his ‘Brahmin’ wife after their names came in the CDR scam, while he felt very comfortable painting me as a seductress wearing faux fur in his book, who he could sexually exploit, for public imagination.”

