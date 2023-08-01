Paresh Rawal lives and breathes comedy. While he has not limited himself to just that area of work, his most memorable and notable works are in a comedy film. We cannot forget the legendary roles from movies like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’, and more. But another piece of work that has got him some serious mainstream success was ‘Hungama’, which is a cult classic and often seen on the Internet in meme videos.

For the 68-year-old actor, ‘Hungama’ still remains one of his favourite movies. With a chaotic yet funny script, the actors aced it with their top notch performance making it a fan favourite. But does the man himself want to see the movie being remade? Let’s take a look at what he has to say.

Paresh Rawal candidly tells Hindustan Times, “It’s been 20 years since the film released, and it makes me extremely happy and proud that the film is fondly remembered to date. It was a very different family entertainer, which has today turned out to be a cult movie. We had a lot of fun while working on the film, which was very well directed and written by Priyadarshan ji with good co-actors. It was also supported properly by the producers. But we never imagined that it would turn out to be a classic.”

What was it like working on the film? Paresh Rawal gives us an insight. He continues, “When we were working on the film, kissi ko koi umeed nahi thi, na hi hoti hai. We were not shooting the project thinking it will turn out to be a hit, or will become timeless. Humne kabhi yeh socha nahi, na hi kabhi sochte hain. We go to the set to give our 100 percent with full honesty, and move on. It is the audience which makes the film hit, and in this case a classic. It is their love which keeps the story and film alive in their hearts and minds for 20 years, making it memorable. It is not in our hands. We just do our work and move on.”

Answering the question of hour of whether he would want to see a remake or not, Paresh Rawal said, “Well, I am not against the idea of the film being remade again, but it has to do justice to the one we made. If the script is good, only then one should attempt to touch it and remake it, and if not, they should leave it. Jo hai usko bigadne ki koi zaroorat nahi hai.”

‘Hungama’ has truly become a timeless movie with impeccable performances from Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Shoma Anand, and Priyadarshini from behind the camera. What do you think of a remake? Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

