Kareena Kapoor was a celebrity who was infamous for her digs, potshots and arrogance in her early years. Even her best friend of all times, Karan Johar, once called her out for not picking up her calls and ghosting her before the shoot of Kal Ho Naa Ho as she chose to do Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon with Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. This was not the only episode where her privilege came to play.

During her early years, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor had a catfight with Bipasha Basu while the two worked on Ajnabee. It was reported that Bebo called Bips ‘Kaali Billi’ but the latter managed the situation in a rather mature way calling her co-star childish.

Now, we got our hands over an old video of the same old ‘childish’ and snobbish Kareena Kapoor who was present at an award show. She was called to receive an award on her sister Karisma Kapoor’s behalf but Bebo’s behaviour could put off anyone. Scroll down to see how the internet reacted to the video and trolled the actress.

It was during Zee Cine Awards when veteran actress Poonam Dhillon was on stage to present the award. She announced the winner as Karisma Kapoor and Kareena walked towards the stage in a rather funny way. A troll commented, “Bhai me bande bulara hu…the bande- I mean she’s actually walking as if she’s going to thrash somebody.”

Another comment read, “For real! I’d be shit scared if somebody walked up to me like this lmao!” As Kareena walked towards the stage, background music for Jurassic Park played and a Redditor commented, “That’s why she was walking like a T-Rex..!!”

Another user mocked her walk and wrote, “Entry of Kareenosaurus!” One more curious comment read, “Why is she so aggressive here? Lmao” Another comment said, “Jealousy my friend… Jealousy.” One more user pointed out how Kareena would have been brutally called it if social media existed then. “If there was social media back then a lot of bullshit would be called out, that too of many actors.”

One more user praised Zee for not editing the portion and wrote, “What was this attitude? purane award shows were lit. Everyone was so real!”

As soon as Kareena reached the stage, she did not pay any attention to anyone and snatched the trophy from the presenter who happened to be Aftab Shivdasani, a user wrote a hilarious comment which said, “I just saw who the guy was that she grabbed the award from, it’s Aftab shivdashni, the poor guy looks scared!”

You can watch the video here and let us know your opinion on her attitude in the comments section.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Hansal Mehta’s The Crew. The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

