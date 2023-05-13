Bollywood actor Salman Khan is known for his witty replies, and the actor shares a sweet and sour relationship with the media. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor loves indulging in banters with the media, however, he knows how to maintain a boundary. Today, we bring to you a throwback when Salman was asked a weird question about Kareena Kapoor Khan during a press conference and the actor was quick to respond in the most savage way ever. Scroll below to read the details!

The superstar is known for giving befitting replies to reporters when they cross their boundaries. He never steps back when it comes to giving savage replies to them, and that makes netizens and fans admire him.

During the promotion of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan was asked a weird question by a female reporter, and the actor gave a savage reply to her. He was asked, “Salman jab kareena aapko romance kar rahi thi toh unko kisi ki yaad aa rahi thi.” To which the actor said, “Now, you can’t insult me like this, ma’am. Kisi yaad aa rahi thi maltab. Mere saath thi toh meri hi yaad ayegi aur kisi ki ayeg.” He was again asked, “Aapko kisi ki aa rahi thi.” Salman then gave a hilarious response and said, “Mujhe actually Saif ki yaad aa rahi thi.”

The viral video was shared on one of the Instagram pages beingsalmankhan and as soon as the netizens noticed the video they were quick to call out the reporter for asking an absurd question.

One of the users wrote, “Kya sawal hai.”

“Mil gya jawab.”

“Kareena ko pta hoga usey puchhte.”

“Disgusting questions.”

A lot of them even dropped the fire emoji in the comment section and lauded the actor for his reply.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan27a86)

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s viral video? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

