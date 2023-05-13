Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two contemporaries, who have claimed to be good friends when they appeared on Koffee With Karan’s couch. However, they have always been pitched against each other for some reason or other. While Alia has always been attacked for copying Deepika’s fashion statement religiously, DP has at times been trolled for her bad PR timing and trying to steal thunder when Alia is grabbing the headlines.

While blinds and trolls claim that Karan Johar has pitched Alia as the best actor time and again to overshadow Deepika, the latter has also been accused of some silly over-the-board attention-seeking tactics at times. So, it is clear that despite the two actresses maintaining a cordial bond, Alia Vs Deepika has been pretty evident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a war of sorts broke out between the two leading ladies’ fan clubs after Alia Bhatt wore a tulle gown for a photoshoot. Reason? The same gown was donned by Deepika Padukone on a red carpet and voila! Comparisons had to be there. Fans started a ‘who wore it better?’ war. Scroll down to read their arguments and see who won!

A discussion on Reddit highlighted the pros and cons of both appearances. A user commented in detail, “I’m going to be in the minority and say of the two Alia Bhatt wins here. Yes, it’s a photoshoot so it’s harder to get the full picture, but I prefer this soft, 60s/70s vibe to DP’s more avant-garde look. I love that its off-shoulder, I actually prefer her soft makeup to the poppy makeup, and for once I’m liking a simple bun.”

Another comment read, “ I like that Alia Bhatt’s photo with the sleeves framing her face, it’s cute and giving mod. This dress probably wouldn’t suit her for an event, but it works nicely for the shoot alone.”

The comment further read, “I might also be biased because I think this is one of the DP’s worst looks. The bowtie is definitely egregious, but I think the real worst offender is the sleeves. They eat up the entire upper half and overwhelm her in something she’d otherwise pull off beautifully. Her Ashi Studio dress from the previous year was a MUCH better executed dramatic look.”

A user dismissed the war saying none of them rocked the gown, but still, the Padmaavat actress had brownie points. “Not the best look for either of them imo, but I have to give it to DP for taking the risk at an event like this. And I will probably be in the minority to say that I liked the headband. The neutral touch tones down all the green that’s happening with the dress and makes it stand out (could’ve done without the bow tie tho).”

Another user pointed out how a photoshoot and a red carpet cannot be compared. “These are in two different circumstances, so I can’t compare much. Alia’s I can’t see fully beyond the photo. Deepika’s – I hated the headband then. Maybe after looking at it so many times, I like this much better, but the dress I always liked on her, just not the styling,” read the comment.

One user answered who wore it better in a single line! The comment said, “Deepika. The photo shoot is easier, is another matter altogether to wear it and be on the red carpet !” One more user clarified how none look their best and wrote, “Deepika’s headband is absolutely atrocious. But Alia doesn’t do the dress justice. She’s lost in it.”

A user chose the Love Aaj Kal actress’ side and wrote, “For me, Deepika wins here. Alia looks like the dress consumed her. Deepika stands out of the costume.” A Redditor found the comparison unfair and wrote, “Neither, but at least I can tell how it looks on DP without excessive Photoshop. The amount of visible photoshop on Alia’s photos makes it hard for me to compare fairly.”

So this war continues and you can read the whole Reddit thread here.

What do you feel about this comparison and who won the gown better in your opinion? Let us know in the comments section.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has her slate full with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Prabhas’ Nag Ashwin sci-fi film, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Rohit Shetty’s female cop film from the cop universe, and last but not the least she is rumoured to play Draupadi and Sita in Madhu Mantena’s mytho-verse!

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she is gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, directed by Karan Johar, also starring Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. She is supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh next. Alia is also rumoured to be paired with Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali’s Inshallah which was supposed to star Salman Khan.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Cannot Stop Blushing As Paparazzi Scream “Bhaiya, Bhabhi”, Netizens Spark Meme Fest As They Go “Binod Dekh Rahe, Rishtedaria Badh Rahi Hai” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News