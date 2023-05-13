Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding at Suryagarh Palace in February 2023. The couple has showcased PDA on multiple occasions since, starting from Bollywood parties to award functions. Latest video shows them blushing as paparazzi member addresses them as “bhaiya, bhabhi.” Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Over the years, Indian shutterbugs have displayed their hilarious side. The best scenario was during NMACC when they tried to get Gigi Hadid’s attention with the Marathi dialogue, “Ikde, ikde.” If that isn’t enough they couldn’t pronounce Zendaya and their hilarious versions left netizens in splits. Recently, even Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was seen asking media persons to speak to her in the same funny way.

Coming back to our topic, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to an unknown location last night. The actress could be seen dressed in a beige coloured leather jacket and paired it up with white track pants. Chunky white sneakers, a tan brown bag and sunglasses completed her airport look. Sid, on the other hand, donner a white t-shirt, oversized track pants and opted for a denim jacket to give it an edgy look.

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walked towards the airport departure, a member from the shutterbugs screamed, “Bhaiya bhabhi.” The couple couldn’t stop blushing as they went on to pose for the cameras. The video went viral in no time and received some wild reactions.

A user wrote, “Haha paps b na kamaal hai ..bhaiya bhabhi”

Another commented, “Jagat k bhaiya bhabhi he kya be”

“Bhaiya bhabhi kyu? .. Didi jiju kyu nahi?” another questioned.

A fan pointed out, “Sidharth at end like wtf bhaiya bhabi😂”

“Sid is not bhaiya type,” wrote a fangirl.

“Binod dekh rahe rishtedaria bhadh rahi hai,” another wrote.

