Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with Pathaan and delivered earth-shattering records at the box office. He will be next seen in Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. As much as he believed in his pairing with Deepika Padukone, it is to be noted that the superstar has also been looking forward to some fresh pairings. Latest reports suggest he’s uniting with Kiara Advani in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. For starters, netizens are in disbelief. Scroll below for details!

It is to be noted that SRK was in talks with SLB for Inshallah opposite Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The film got shelved because of the creative differences between the director and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor. The filmmaker then went on to create Gangubai Kathiawadi with the actress, and it was well received.

There also have been reports that Sanjay is trying to rework the story of Inshallah and is in touch with two of the three megastars from the 90s. Amidst it all, a viral tweet suggests Shah Rukh Khan is set to romance Kiara Advani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. The film, as expected, is going to be a romantic outing and is eyeing for Valentine’s 2025 release.

Now, netizens are in disbelief and even went on to troll the user who spread this rumour around Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani.

A user shared a meme of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saying, “Chal chal abhi… kya fek raha hai bhai”

Another wrote, “Not going to happen cause #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 has already said tht he won’t do romantic films with actress half of his age…”

A user commented, “Kuch bhi”

Another shared a viral clip of Aamir Khan saying, “Jhoot Bol Rahi Hai Tu”

According to my source … Sanjay Leela Bhansali lock the cast of his next Romantic Drama film. This new fresh pair is so awesome to see. 🔥 Releasing : Valentine's 2025 #ShahRuhKhan x #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/L8hegUhMZi — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) April 13, 2023

Would you like to see Shah Rukh Khan & Kiara Advani together?

