Salman Khan is recently gearing up for his next Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and everyone is expecting a thunderous Box Office response. The same was expected with his Eid release in the year 2017. But Tubelight was a much-hyped film that underperformed at the Box Office.

The 2017 Eid flick was helmed by Kabir Khan and it was expected that both the Khans together would repeat their Eid history with the film since they gave celebratory Box Office numbers with their 2015 Eid release Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Tubelight, despite getting all the attention from all the circuits, could not live up to the expectations and the excitement for the film fizzled once it was released. Later, Salman Khan addressed the reasons why Tubelight could not be his perfect Eidi for the fans.

In an interview with DNA, in the same year the film was released, Khan discussed the reasons why Tubelight didn’t work with the audiences. “When the script of Tubelight came to me, this was my reading of the film — I thought times have changed. People want to see me in something different — they say ‘you take your stardom seriously’. Now, I have realised that my fans want to see me in the same kind of cinema that I have been doing. So, that is exactly what they are going to get. Starting with Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Race 3, Dabangg 3 and the Kick sequel, I will give my fans exactly what they expect of me.”, the actor told the portal.

The Dabangg actor also explained why the film was appreciated on TV but fell short of audiences in the theatre. He said, “Films like Tubelight, I can watch on TV — badi emotional hai rula deti hai. Main kyun jaaun theatre rone ke liye?”

In this interview, Salman Khan graciously accepted that Eid was not the perfect date for the release of the film. “The release date was not right. On a festive release date (Eid) you should give a festive film only, and not make people cry in the theatre. My fans were trying to find moments where they can celebrate, throw coins and do dhamaal masti. But they didn’t get that!”, accepted the actor.

The Sultan actor even agreed that the film was a disaster but he had something more to say, “The film did well, but in my standards, it was a disaster. Meri dua hai ke har ek ki aisi disaster ho!”, said the Eid superstar.

Salman Khan’s last Eid super duper hit was in 2016 with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan. Post that all his Eid releases which include Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai either underperformed or recovered their budget but none could create a charm like his previous films. Hoping this Eid, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan turns out to be a perfect Eidi for Salman fans. The film releases on April 21.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Suggests “Apni Pant Utaaro” To Shah Rukh Khan To Look Cool As A Host, King Khan’s Epic Comeback In A Viral Video Makes Netizens Go “Gazab Bezzati”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News