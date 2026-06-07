Aakhri Sawal, Sanjay Dutt’s political drama, has concluded its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The film, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt under Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment, unfortunately failed to connect with audiences on the scale that was hoped. Despite a sincere effort from the cast and crew, the collections remained far below expectations throughout its run, and the film wrapped up on a low note. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Bollywood political drama opened on May 15 to limited screens and limited footfalls. The film received a mixed response from critics, with Sanjay Dutt’s performance drawing some appreciation, but the overall narrative and execution did not resonate strongly enough with the wider audience. The subject matter, while relevant, struggled to translate into theatrical interest, and word of mouth remained mixed-to-poor through the first weekend and beyond.

How much did Aakhri Sawal earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Aakhri Sawal wrapped up its run at the Indian box office with a total of 2.94 crore net, which equals 3.46 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film grossed 50 lakh. Combining both, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 3.96 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 2.94 crore

India gross – 3.46 crore

Overseas gross – 50 lakh

Worldwide gross – 3.96 crore

Budget and box office verdict

Aakhri Sawal was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and against this cost, it earned only 2.94 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime run. The film recovered just 9.8% of its budget, suffering a deficit of 27.06 crore, which equals a 90.2% deficit. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 2.94 crore

Recovery – 9.8%

Deficit – 27.06 crore

Deficit% – 90.2%

Verdict – Flop

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