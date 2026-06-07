Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, is refusing to slow down. After a rock-solid two-week run that already made it one of the biggest Marathi box office stories in recent memory, the film has carried that momentum into its third weekend. Day 17, the third Saturday, saw the film bounce back strongly from Friday’s expected dip, reinforcing just how deeply it has connected with Marathi audiences. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Marathi devotional drama earned 2.6 crore net on day 17, registering a massive jump of 85.71% from day 16’s 1.4 crore. The Saturday bounce is a clear sign that the film’s hold among audiences is far from over. Overall, the film has now collected 56.6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 66.78 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Day 17 – 2.6 crore

Total – 56.6 crore

Crosses a staggering 450% returns!

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore and has now earned 56.6 crore net at the Indian box office. So, in 17 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 46.6 crore, which equals a staggering 466% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 56.6 crore

ROI – 46.6 crore

ROI% – 466%

Verdict – Super Hit

Just 4.61 crore away from beating Ved

At 56.6 crore, Deool Band 2 remains the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. However, with a full Sunday still to come and the third week’s weekdays ahead, the fourth spot will be comfortably grabbed. It needs just 4.61 crore more to overtake Ved (61.2 crore) and claim the fourth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.26 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 56.6 crore (17 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

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