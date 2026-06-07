Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, had a fantastic start at the worldwide box office, but in the next two days, collections have stayed below par. In isolation, collections might look good, but given the film’s scale and budget, the overall performance has been below par. In the meantime, it has emerged as Ram’s third-highest-grossing film on the third day. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

Both in India and overseas, the performance has been underwhelming after a solid start. On the first Saturday, day 3, the Telugu sports action drama scored 34.04 crore gross in India, while internationally, it grossed 6 crore gross. Overall, on the third day, it grossed 40.04 crore globally. Compared to day 2’s 39.74 crore, the film displayed minimal growth.

In total, Peddi has earned 125.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 147.79 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 42 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 189.79 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 125.25 crore

India gross – 147.79 crore

Overseas gross – 42 crore

Worldwide gross – 189.79 crore

Becomes Ram Charan’s 3rd highest-grossing film

With 189.79 crore, Peddi has surpassed Game Changer (185.06 crore gross) to become Ram Charan’s third-highest-grossing film of all time globally. Today, on day 4, it is all set to beat Rangasthalam to secure the second spot.

Take a look at Ram Charan’s top 5 grossers globally:

RRR – 1275.51 crore Rangasthalam – 212.05 crore Peddi – 189.79 crore (3 days) Game Changer – 185.06 crore Magadheera – 132.65 crore

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

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