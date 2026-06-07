Mollywood Times, starring Naslen, Sharaf U Dheen, Sangeeth Prathap, and Roshan Shanavas, maintains a decent momentum at the Indian box office. After a start below 2 crore, the film was expected to grow well on Saturday, but it didn’t, and the jump was very limited. Nonetheless, it has fetched a decent total in the first two days, pushing the tally over 3.5 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

How much did Mollywood Times earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Malayalam dark-comedy film did a business of 1.9 crore on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 1.8 crore, it jumped by just 5.55%. Overall, it has earned 3.7 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 4.36 crore gross. Going by the momentum, the film is heading for the opening weekend of 5.7-5.8 crore net, which will be considered decent-to-good.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.8 crore

Day 2 – 1.9 crore

Total – 3.7 crore

Is Mollywood Times in a danger zone?

While the exact budget for Mollywood Times is unknown, it has been learned that the film’s overall cost isn’t too high. Given Naslen as the main face and the film’s production, the estimated cost is said to be between 8 and 14 crore. Considering such a budget, it seems to be in a secure position as of now.

Considering the mixed-to-positive word of mouth, Mollywood Times might struggle to score big, but it has a strong chance of becoming a success story in the long run. So, the film doesn’t seem to be in the danger zone.

More about the film

The film is directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. It also stars Gopika Ramesh, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Prasanth Alexander, and Althaf Salim. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 8.5 out of 10 with 5.5K+ votes.

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