Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, is winning praises from critics and audiences, but when it comes to box office collections, there’s a lot of work to be done. On opening day, it raked in dismal numbers, and, as expected, a healthy jump was seen on day 2. However, overall collections are low, and the film needs a major turnaround to score a respectable sum in the long run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Bandar earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood crime thriller scored 95 lakh on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 50 lakh, it jumped by 90%. The growth looks impressive in percentage, but in collections, it’s below par. Overall, the film has earned 1.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1.71 crore gross.

At the current pace, Bandar aims to do a business of 2.5-2.6 crore net during the 3-day opening weekend, which is underwhelming. The good thing is that word of mouth has been favorable so far, with the direction of Anurag Kashyap and the performance of the entire cast, especially Bobby Deol, getting appreciated. Such feedback might help the film gather some momentum during the week.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 95 lakh

Total – 1.45 crore

Beats the lifetime collection of Nishaanchi

With 1.45 crore, Bandar has surpassed the lifetime collection of Anurag Kashyap’s previous theatrical release, Nishaanchi, which scored 1.31 crore net at the Indian box office. Hopefully, with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai receiving negative to mixed reviews, the Bobby Deol starrer might get some more shows on Monday onwards.

More about the film

The crime thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivie Pandit, and Gaurie Pandit under the banner of Saffron Magicworks. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.

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