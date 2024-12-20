Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are one of the most adored couple in the tinsel town currently. The couple had reportedly broken up a few years ago but rekindled their romance a few years back proving that true love always finds it way. Here is taking a look at their combined net worth and assets.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Net Worth

Even though there is no denying that Janhvi Kapoor has been born with a silver spoon in a film family, she has amassed an impressive fan-following and bankability with her work in the industry. According to Lifestyle Asia, her net worth as of 2024 is reportedly 82 crores. The report further stated that she charges around 5 to 10 crores for her movies. A major part of her income also comes from brand endorsements as she is the face of many high-profile brands.

The Dhadak actress reportedly charges around 70 to 80 lakhs for her sponsored posts through social media. While she takes home around 2.5 to 3 crores through her brand endorsements and paid partnerships. She is paid somewhere between 53 lakhs to 1 crores for a single brand endorsement. Talking about her assets, she purchased a luxurious home in Mumbai’s Juhu area last year.

According to Lifestyle Asia, Janhvi Kapoor’s triplex apartment which spans upto 3,456 square feet is worth 39 crores. Before this, she used to reside with her family in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area in a beautiful sea-facing property. Her family also purchased a home in Bandra worth 65 crores. She also owns a property in Chennai which was purchased by her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi. Talking about her swanky wheels, she owns a BMW X5 worth 82.9 lakhs, a Mercedes GLE 250d worth 67.15 lakhs, a Mercedes Maybach S560 worth 1.98 crores and Mercedes Benz S-Class worth 88.28 lakhs.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Net Worth

Shikhar Pahariya belongs to a business family. His father Sanjay Pahariya is a successful businessman while his mother Smruti Shinde is the managing director of Sobo Films. His maternal grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde was the former CM of Maharashtra.

Apart from his family business, Pahariya started his consultancy firm which guided pet owners. He further ventured into the gaming sphere by founding Indiawyn Gaming with his twin brother Veer Pahariya. According to DNA, Shikhar Pahariya’s net worth is around 84 crores as of 2024. He owns a luxurious Lambhorgini Aventador.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya’s Combined Net Worth

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s combined net worth comes to 166 crores. Well, the power couple continues to win the hearts of their fans. Many netizens also love their occasional temple visits together.

