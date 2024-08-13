Sridevi, the brightest of the stars, would have been celebrating another successful year of her life on August 13, 2024, if the unfateful tragedy that took her life in February could have been avoided. The superstar enjoyed her last birthday in 2017, a lavish celebration with many superstars as a part of it.

When the actress passed away in February 2018, many of her fans were heartbroken, and one such fan was the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who decided to share his feelings about the actress in an open letter. The letter was as brutal as it could be.

The letter was titled ‘A Love Letter To Sridevi’s Fans’, where RGV confessed that he was not sure whether who should write this piece or not. But he finally decided to share it with the world since he felt that the actress belonged to her fans more than to anyone, and they deserved to read the letter that says something about the actress’s vulnerable side.

How Sridevi Met Boney Kapoor

Ram Gopal Varma, in his love letter to Sridevi‘s fans, also recalled the circumstances in which she met Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. He recalled, “In those days, actors used to be only paid in mostly black money, and due to fear of tax raids, her father used to trust friends and relatives, and every one of them betrayed her the moment her father died. Coupled with this, the ignorant mother made many wrong investments in litigated properties, and all those mistakes combined made her almost penny less by the time Boney came into her life. He was in huge debt, and all he could afford was to give her a shoulder to cry on.

Boney Kapoor’s Mother Hit Sridevi?

According to Ram Gopal Varma, Boney Kapoor‘s mother was fuming when she came to know about her son and Mr India actress’s relationship. She once came across and even hit her, as per RGV’s letter. The director revealed, “The woman desired by millions in the world was all alone and almost penny less in the world except for one – Boney. Boney’s mother portrayed her as a home breaker and publically punched her in the stomach in a five-star hotel lobby for what she did to Boney’s first wife, Mona.

Sridevi’s Worst Nightmare

In his letter, RGV talked about the Chandni actress’ changing look and blamed it on surgeries. He wrote, “She had to put on makeup and be somebody else, not just in front of the camera, but also to put on psychological makeup to hide her real self behind the camera. She was the most beautiful woman to so many people. But did she think she was beautiful? Yes, she did, but every actress’s nightmare is age, and she was no exception. For years, she was doing occasional cosmetic surgeries, the effects of which can be clearly seen.”

RGV also mentioned that Sridevi was always unhappy and was never at peace. The only time she was in peace was between action and cut since she would immerse herself in her characters and forget about the real world.

