Amrish Puri was one of the highest-paid villains in Indian Cinema. The deep baritone always worked wonders when the man was on screen. Be it Nayak’s Chief Minister or Gadar’s Pakistani who compels Sunny Deol to chant Hindustan Murdabad. The actor’s performance had always been phenomenal.

Amrish Puri’s First Villain Act!

The superstar for the first time was cast as the villain in a film called Hum Paanch that was produced by Boney Kapoor. The producer in one of his interviews once confirmed that the actor was paid 40,000 INR to play Bapu but his performance was so good that he was paid an additional 10,000 INR, making it 50,000 INR for the first act as a villain!

However, Amrish Puri was immortalized as the villain when he said that one dialogue that changed his entire life – Mogambo Khush Hua. Boney Kapoor cast the actor as Mogambo despite much resistance from his team. But Amrish Puri and his shaved head became the iconic reference for a villain!