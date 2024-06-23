Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally getting married with the blessings of everyone they needed. Initially, there were problems with Sonakshi’s family but love conquers all. And who better to understand the complexities of love than Shatrughan, who once was himself trapped in the same complex feeling.

For those who do not know, Shatrughan Sinha was in love with his co-star Reena Roy, and he fell in love with her instantly when he fell in love with another woman, Poonam Sinha. He wanted her so badly that he married her.

After the wedding, Shatrughan Sinha went back to his first love Reena Roy and this happened for quite some time till the actress took a stand for herself and showed him the door if they do not get married.

Sonakshi Sinha was once asked about this troublesome situation in her family and her father’s extramarital affair, and the Dabangg actress handled the question very maturely, being brutally honest with her answer as well.

In the interview, quoted by Masala, the actress said, “I think it happened when I was not even born. I found out when I was growing up and started understanding things. But I’m not going to crucify my father for something he did years back. It is his past, and everybody has a past. So I don’t think too much about it. Nor do I pay attention to it. Like I said, it just makes really good headlines and juicy gossip to some people. But for me, this is my family.”

Sonakshi had to deal with Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy‘s scandalous past when she entered the industry with Dabangg, and her looks were compared to that of Reena Roy. The actress, in many of her interviews, pleaded, ‘I look like my mother.’ Later, even Reena Roy called it a scandalous gossip and agreed that Sonakshi looked like Poonam Sinha.

