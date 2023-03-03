Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha used to often hit the headlines for his alleged personal affairs rather than his performances or movies. Apart from being an actor, he has often gotten himself into many controversies. However, the actor is now happily married to Poonam Sinha and proud parents to their three children – Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush Sinha. Did you know once he was on the verge of divorcing Poonam? Yes, keep reading to know more!

Shatrughan and his wife Poonam’s love story is quite filmy and iconic. Who would know that the girl he had met during his train journey from Patna to Puna to enrol himself in the Film and Television Institute of India, would end up being his wife? However, there was a point of time in their relationship where he cut all his ties with her.

In conversation with Arbaaz Khan at his chat show, The Invincibles Series, Shatrughan Sinha opened up about the time when he broke up with his wife Poonam Sinha and shared why they had lost touch before they patched up and tied the knot. He revealed, “Yes, we had stopped talking. It was my decision. It was thought at the time that there was something else happening in my life, but I wouldn’t want to dwell on that. But it was my fault, I was looking for an exit strategy, and one day, I told her, ‘You’re too good for me, and I can’t be with you’.”

While going further in the conversation, Shatrughan Sinha added that he had become a victim of stardom and couldn’t control himself. Admitting his mistake, he said, “It was my mistake. I got carried away, I became a victim of stardom. I used to think that no woman would ever be interested in me, and then, when they were, it’s human nature to lose control. Maine talaaq de diya, in a way… We completely cut off all contact, but I would come to know that she was enquiring about me, and my well-being. She would ask my staff to take better care of me, to feed me properly.”

This is not the first time that Shatrughan Sinha has been talking about his disloyalty toward his wife. Earlier in an interview shared on the WildFilmsIndia YouTube channel, the Kaala Patthar actor had expressed hilariously, “When women now express interest in me, I only think of this line — ‘water water everywhere, not a drop to drink’.”

