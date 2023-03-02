Shubman Gill is the rising star of Indian cricket who plays for Punjab in the domestic arena. Even though he is popular for his on-field exploits, he is making headlines for his alleged romance link-up with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. Amidst this, a video is going viral on social media.

Interestingly, Gill has been linked to both Sara(s) and both of them have cricket lineage. The Atrangi Re actress is the granddaughter of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi while the other is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill is in Indore playing a test match series and a video from India vs Australia’s 3rd Test match is going viral. In a viral video, Gill is seen blushing after he heard the crowd at the stadium begin chanting Sara as he was fielding near the boundary line.

Watch the video below:

Some reports claimed that Gill and Sara Tendulkar allegedly became close during the IPL. They started leaving comments on each other’s posts, which led to speculation that they were a pair. A tweet also went viral claiming that Sachin Tendulkar had allegedly announced the engagement of Sara and Shubman following his double century. He was in the stadium watching the game. Netizens had a field day over the viral tweet.

Shubman Gill recently also appeared on Sonam Bajwa‘s show as a guest wherein he opened up about the dating rumours. He said that the truth was evident to all. This further increased speculations among his fans. Many questioned whether Gill’s post on Valentine’s Day was intended for Sara Tendulkar. Some fans had discovered photos of the two and claimed they were both in the same cafe. Netizens on social media were quite convinced that they are dating. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same.

A picture of Sara Ali Khan supposedly paying him a visit in Ahmedabad recently went viral. Later, it was said to be an old photograph. There were rumours that they were dating after a picture of their meet went viral.

