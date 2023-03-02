Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment industry. She has given several memorable performances in films. Tagore now talks about themes of female empowerment in modern Hindi movies citing Vidya Balan’s films.

Sharmila is all set to return to acting after a gap of over a decade this week. She is now promoting her film Gulmohar which is being directed by Rahul V Chittella. She was last seen in the 2010 movie Break Ke Baad, which had Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

During a conversation with Indian Express, although both Kahaani and The Dirty Picture are well-produced and have noble intentions, Sharmila Tagore claimed that there are some concessions the directors have made that are detrimental to the subject.

The veteran actress shared her opinion on the conclusion of The Dirty Picture. “The director (in the Dirty Picture, played by Emraan Hashmi) loses faith after making the film and she (Vidya’s character Reshma) dies by suicide, so she is a victim, right?” For the unversed, Vidya Balan plays the role of a ‘B-grade heroine’ who has no qualms about using her s*xuality on screen.

In the famous thriller Kahaani by Sujoy Ghosh, Vidya‘s character ultimately had to “display” her maternal instincts in order to show that she is “womanly”. Later, Sharmila Tagore cited this film as another illustration of a feminist production that compromised its own uniqueness.

“In Kahaani, there is a need for Vidya Balan to say when she goes to her mentor, ‘Only time I felt real was when I was expecting a baby’. Because that’s your maternal role, and that is what women are expected to do. She had killed a man, which women don’t do. And then when the Durga idol is being immersed, the movie could have ended there, but then we hear Amitabh’s (Bachchan) lovely voice explaining that ‘now and then somebody comes to the earth, etc (to balance the scales of good and evil).’ So, (this means) the director doesn’t have faith in the audience,” the veteran actress said.

