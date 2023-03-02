In Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, The Invincibles Series, Shatrughan Sinha will be coming as the next guest. And well, the veteran actor is known for bringing a masculine, angry young man angle to the table whenever he has been cast in films. The promo has been released and in that clip, we got to know that the actor was once embarrassed with the way he looked and recalled how he had also even spoken to a plastic surgeon about it. Scroll below to know further.

Shatrughan had given major hit films back-to-back over the decades of his acting career and carved a niche of his own in the industry. For the unversed, now the veteran actor is an All India Trinamool Congress leader and member of Parliament.

Now, coming back to the interview. In conversation with Arbaaz Khan on the chat show, Shatrughan Sinha revealed he was insecure about his looks and recalled how he used to feel embarrassed about it. He said, “Bahut embarrassment hota tha mujhko, lagta tha ki apni kati-phati shakal le kar aa raha hoon main filmo mein, kaise apni jagah banaonga, kya kaise karunga. Plastic surgeon se bhi baat kar lee thi humne.”

Shatrughan Sinha made his debut with the film Sajan in 1969. Then he played pivotal roles in the movies like Gulzar’s Mere Apne in 1971 and Dulal Guha’s Dost in 1974. Later, he attained massive popularity after his performance in Shaan (1980) and Kaala Patthar (1979) got major appreciation across the nation.

Earlier in an interview with Aaj Tak, Shatrughan Sinha talked about how he regrets turning down some major roles and said, “I have had films which I have regretted. Like Deewaar. I regretted that I couldn’t do the film. Deewaar was written for me. They had brought it to me. The script was with me for around six months. But we had some creative differences and I returned the script back. Similarly, with Sholay, I was supposed to do it. The role that my friend Amitabh Bachchan did. They wanted me to do it. Some people wanted to do the role of Gabbar Singh…”

Did you know about this anecdote about Shatrughan Sinha’s life? Let us know in the comments!

