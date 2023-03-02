Bollywood actors have swooned audiences for decades and with the new generation of social media, the craze has just been going higher and higher. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra are two of the most desired men in the showbiz industry. While their hot looks are enough to swoon away their audiences, these actors have also made their mark with their acting skills. However, watch ahead an edited video of both the actors and decide for whom are you simping?

The age of social media has made fans connect with their fans with just a click. Both actors are the most desired hunks in Bollywood and it is hard to ignore their looks when they appear on the screen.

An edited video of newly wedded Sidharth Malhotra and most handsome bachelor Aditya Roy Kapur by Qualitea Posts has been swooning the audiences aways. As the video shows both the actors shirtless, it is hard to get their eyes off them. Many users are dropping thirsty comments and are divided about who is hotter. Not to forget the background music, ‘Hey Mickey x Wap’ just adds more thirst to the video.

So far the video has reached over 239k views and has 44.6k likes. Watch the video below!

While reacting about their favorite actors, a user commented, “They both are 10 but one is MARRIED & the other is a NIGHT MANAGER.” Another added, “But out of our aukaat”.

Another compared them to Salvatore’s brother and added, “Indian salvatore’s brother”

“But one’s sugar and the other one’s spice”, said user.

“Bhyi crush nhi bhi honge toh yeh edit bana bana k crush bana dete hai bc”, added a user. Another added, “But both are Aukaat se bahaar!”

While taking a dig at Ananya Panday, a user commented, “One’s married and one’s after a struggler”

Let us know what do you think about it

