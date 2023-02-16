Rumours mills are abuzz that something is brewing between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, it’s obvious that there’s no smoke without any fire and the smoke started when Karan Johar was seen quizzing Ms Panday ‘What’s brewing between the two?’ It all started when KJo tried to divulge deets from his 50th birthday bash. While the duo has neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours, the latest media reports state that they are likely to take their relationship to the next level.

Recently, being a doting girlfriend, the actress was seen arriving for the press conference of Adi’s upcoming show The Night Manager and she made heads turn for all the right reasons.

According to the latest media reports, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are planning to make their relationship official. Yes, you heard that right! A report in Bollywoodlife states, “Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are really in love with each other and they are quite serious about each other and may take the relationship to next level. You may be surprised to see them walking together hand in hand. Ananya is one of the most adorable actresses in tinsel town while Aditya has always been this heartthrob, and they just make a great pair.”

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, when Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday what was brewing between them. While the actress chose to not respond to the same, KJo was later seen hinting at seeing something at his 50th birthday bash interrupting him she had said, “No, no you didn’t see anything.” She ended the topic by saying, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Ayushmann Khurrana-led Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline which is set to release in June 2023. Aditya Roy Kapoor, on the other hand, will now be seen in The Night Manager alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor.

