After the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is now gearing up for the release of Shehzada. The film’s release date, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on February 10, was later pushed by a week. Announcing the new release date of the film, the team had said “out of respect” to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the film will hit the screens tomorrow i.e., February 10. As the whole cast is going places to promote the film, Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about being overshadowed.

For the unversed, it is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s film Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is directed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan and produced and co-produced by T-Series and Kartik Aaryan, respectively. It co-stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja in the key roles.

Now during a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan opened up about pushing Shehzada’s release date by a week. While promoting Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan told a section of the media, “I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for the industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more.”

In the same interview, Kartik Aaryan also spoke about Bollywood doing remakes of South films. He replied and called it a big myth saying that even the South has been doing the same.

“Remember the remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was done in South. Pyaar Ka Punchnama was an original movie that inspired producers of South for adapting. There are other examples also. It is a big myth. There is also a great demand for several Hindi stories and writers in South… If there is a good story, producers and directors want to make it for their audiences,” said the actor.

Shehzada is slated to hit the screens on February 17, 2023!

