Brahmastra came out to be the biggest Hindi film of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was undoubtedly a cinematic masterpiece that featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Despite receiving mixed reviews, fans are excited about the film’s sequel which would focus on Shiva’s father Dev. Recently, in an interview, Ayan Mjukerji spilt some beans about the upcoming movie and its rumoured cast.

Ayan has often mentioned how it took him over a decade to make Brahmastra. The makers began filming in 2017 and wrapped it up by 2022. The film also featured Big B in a key role and a cameo by Deepika as Avantika.

While Brahmastra fans are eager to watch the next instalment in the film franchise, they are also worried that Ayan would take another decade to make it. In a recent interview with News18, Ayan Mukerji opened up about his plans for Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. The filmmaker revealed that he would take a few years to make the movie.

He said, “We’re at it. [It will take] a couple of years and that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years.” Ayan further mentioned how nobody will watch Brahmastra 2 if he took another 10 years to make it.

The OTT version of Brahmastra saw a cameo by Deepika Padukone as Shiva’s mother Avantika. Following the same, a lot of names, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and KGF fame Yash, have come up that are likely to play the lead role of Dev. However, the makers have not confirmed the cast yet. When asked if these are the actors in talks to play Shiva’s father, Ayan Mukerji chose to keep details under wraps and said, “There’s no answer for this question yet. We’ll have to wait.”

