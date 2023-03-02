Manoj Bajpayee is now quite busy promoting his upcoming film Gulmohar which also features Sharmila Tagore in a pivotal role. However, Manoj has created a niche for himself in the industry by proving his worth as an actor be it as a villain or a police officer, a RAW agent or some other character. Manoj broke the industry flow by starring in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya as Bhiku Mhatre. Now in an interview, the actor opened up about his experience of working with the filmmaker and showered praises on him. Scroll below to read.

RGV was the filmmaker who saw the potential in Manoj and gave him the big break in the industry that changed his life forever. RGV has also carved out a path in the industry that showed different genres of movies which people had never seen before.

Talking about Ram Gopal Varma’s way of filmmaking and ideologies and calling him “tripped out” director, Manoj Bajpayee shared some anecdotes in an interview with the Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia (Beer Biceps). Manoj said, “Because he is tripped out, he made Satya, Shiva, and Rangeela. He made Company, Shool and Kaun. That man changed the industry. He gave the industry so many assistant directors and actors.”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee further revealed, “That man, ek chalan chal raha tha industry mein ek khaas tarike ki filmon ka, us aadmi ne pure ke pure tharre ko badal diya that one single man. If he was not tripped out… People who are tripped out are courageous people.”

After Manoj Bajpayee debuted with Drohkaal (1994), he became a sensational hit with his villainous character in Satya. However, Ram Gopal Varma wanted to work with him after seeing him in Bandit Queen where he had a small role. Well, all that’s said and done RGV has given some of the unique storylines in the industry and we are grateful for that.

