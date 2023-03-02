We all saw how theatres turned into stadiums when the much-awaited reunion of Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan happened. People went crazy and are now waiting with their breath to witness the same magic in Tiger 3. Now, as per the latest report flowing in, we have learnt about the sequence where both the iconic superstars will come together and below is all you need to know!

As YRF has officially kickstarted its ambitious spy universe, we’ll get to see some more surprises in the future. One of those big surprises is revealed as it is confirmed that Salman and SRK are coming together in the Tiger threequel. In Pathaan, we saw the duo coming together in a train sequence. And now, if the latest report is to be believed, in the upcoming film of the spy universe, the reunion is happening in a jail sequence.

As per boxofficeworldwide.com, there’s one jail sequence in which Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be coming together. It is learnt that in that particular sequence, Salman will be stuck in his mission and then, SRK as Pathaan will make a mind-blowing entry to rescue Tiger. Just like Pathaan’s train sequence, this one is expected to set the big screens on fire and become a memorable reunion.

We hope the report is true as we can’t wait to see ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan making a dashing entry to help our ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2023. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

