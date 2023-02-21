Basking in the success of his career, Kartik Aaryan is all over the news. After making news for replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, the actor is once again making headlines for reportedly replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3. After tasting success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, the actor returned to the silver screen with Shehzada.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is garnering poor to mixed responses from audiences and critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Internet is flooded with a lot of fake stories. Right from who’s dating who to who’s going to get engaged to their lovers, we often come across news that goes viral in no time. One such story that’s doing the rounds of the web is Kartik Aaryan leading the race to star in Don 3 as the leading actor. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently a Twitter user who claims to be a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan took to his account and write about Kartik Aaryan being in the talks about Don 3 makers. Does that mean no more of SRK as a Don in the third instalment? The Tweet read, “If all goes well then Superstar #KartikAaryan leads the #Don3. Talks are on! If this happens then Tsunami at the box office sure! Worldwide collection: 1200cr – 1500cr.”

If all goes well then Superstar #KartikAaryan leads the #Don3. Talks are on! If this happens then Tsunami at the box-office sure! Worldwide collection : 1200cr – 1500cr 💥🔥 — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) February 21, 2023

Soon after the Tweet went viral, a user commented on the same writing, “I heard karthik is also doing Race 4, Dhoom 4, Don 3,” while another said, “If This Is Joke Then It’s Fine Nahi Toh Koi Achi Si Gali Dedo Khud Ko,” said another user.

Well not only netizens, even we think they are mere rumours and there’s no truth to it. The film has been in the discussion for quite some time and fans have been waiting with bated for Don 3 updates. Earlier too rumours of Kartik replacing Akki in Hera Pheri 3 turned out to be untrue. As soon afterwards it was reported that he will be introduced as a new character but won’t step into the shoes of Raju.

Coming back to Don 3, the film is too huge for it to be done by someone else than Shah Rukh Khan. Don’t you agree with us?

Must Read: When Disha Patani Shared A Sultry Picture Donning A S*xy Corset Dress Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News