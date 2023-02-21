Shah Rukh Khan is keeping all his fans happy lately. He has been doing Q&A on Twitter every now and then and answering the queries of his fans with his signature wit and charm. Earlier today, the superstar has shared a video of DU professors grooving to the title track of his latest released film Pathaan and netizens are now going gaga over his post and reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is back with a bang after a hiatus of four years with Pathaan and the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film has reportedly crossed 1000 crore worldwide at the box office and Shah Rukh fans across the globe are happy and pouring so much love for the superstar.

Now coming back to the topic, Shah Rukh Khan re-shared a video of ScoopWhoop where the professors of Delhi University (DU) are grooving to Pathaan’s title track along with the students. The teachers happen to be a part of the Commerce Department at the university and the video is going crazy viral on the internet with the fans reacting and re-sharing it on their own social media handles.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan captioned it, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!”

Reacting to SRK’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Film kaise ho ye important nhi film me #srk h important h love you Srk” Another user commented, “SRK, you truly unite us all ❤️” A third user commented, “Professor of Romance 😍❤️🔥” A fourth user commented, “Sharukh hai to sab possible hai 💗”

What are your thoughts on DU professors’ grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan title track? Tell us in the space below.

