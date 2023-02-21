Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles is yet to slow down at the box office despite already breaking tons of records. Now, the latest we hear is that showcasing for the film is increased across the country due to the poor performance of Shehzada and Ant-Man 3. Keep reading to know more!

The film has completed 27 days in theatres and is currently in its 4th week. Throughout all these days, it has broken almost every single record established by Hindi films or Bollywood films. The next big feat would be crossing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi lifetime of 511.30 crores nett with its own Hindi collection. While the target is very much in reach, it has got a big boost as the shows now have been increased for the Siddharth Anand directorial.

As per the report on Boxofficeworldwide.com, the shows of Pathaan are increased by 25% across national chains in India. This move comes as a result of Shehzada and Ant-Man 3’s underwhelming performance at ticket windows. This move will surely help the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is reaching its goal of crossing Baahubali 2 (Hindi) with its Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, whose Pathaan created a tizzy at the box office, said that he will never retire from acting – he will have to be fired from it!

Shah Rukh on Monday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires. SRK replied: “I will never retire from acting…I will have to be fired…and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!”

