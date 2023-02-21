Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer is holding on well at the box office as it went past the fabled 1000 crore gross worldwide.

It has now become the first Hindi Film to breach this milestone in its Phase One of its release! Not just that, it has accomplished this feat without having a China release too. Pathaan, on its fourth Monday, saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.20 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.05 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 516.92 crore (Hindi – 498.95 crore, Dubbed – 17.97 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1000 crore (India gross : 623 crore, overseas : 377 crore)!

Pathaan is the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

