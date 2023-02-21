The only star that seems to be shining bright at the ticket windows is Pathaan! The film will officially complete a month-run at the box office today but the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is yet to see exhaustion. It is giving a head-on collision to Kartik Aaryan led Shehzada which is close to crashing by the end of the week. Things don’t look very well for Ant-Man 3 either. Scroll below for morning occupancy trends for the day!

While the opening weekend kind of saved the show for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the start of the weekend showed the consequences of mixed reviews. The negative word of mouth landed with a lot fewer footfalls and the Paul Rudd starrer is continuously struggling to collect a decent total. As for Pathaan, it continues to rise and give tough competition to Kartik Aaryan’s action drama, which is also dwindling at the box office.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Pathaan is witnessing an average morning occupancy of about 7% across the country. This indeed is a steady hold on weekdays, given the film has already completed almost month at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan starrer refuses to reach its saturation and seems to be among the top choices of audience till date.

On the other hand, Shehzada is registering morning occupancy of 7% on day 5. This is on the same lines as Pathaan, but that in itself is a disappointing scenario as it in its opening week. The film is eventually crashing with footfalls decreasing with each passing day, which means it is nearing the end at the box office.

It looked like Ant-Man 3 had little to no effect of the negative reviews as the film saw decent numbers during the weekend. But there was a major drop yesterday. For today, it is showing an average occupancy of 9% in the morning shows in India.

