Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is a show millions wait for each year as it sees top Bollywood celebs grace the infamous couch and make some headline-grabbing statements. Be it expressing their crushes, who they want to work with and who not or even the catfights in the industry, KWK never disappoints. And when Salman Khan appeared in it, it was no different.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan nearly 8 years ago, Salman left Karan at a loss for words with his firey answers during the famed ‘Rapid Fire’ round. From commenting on a gay encounter to what some Bollywood star’s alternate professions should b, he spilled the beans. Read on to know what happened and even watch their interaction below.

During the ‘Rapid Fire’ segment, Karan Johar asked Salman Khan, “At gunpoint if you were forced to have a gay encounter, who would you want it to be with?” In his usual swag, the Dabangg Khan responded, “Aisa koi gun bani hi nahi hai Karan (laugh). Naah. But just to make you feel good – you Karan.”

While Karan Johar looked coy hearing the answer, Salman Khan added, “But I’m the guy ha (putting his hands up). While KJo – while still looking at the phone filled with questions said “Ya ya ya got it,” he then turned red face not knowing how to respond or act. Check out the video here:

During the same segment, Karan Johar also asked Salman Khan to suggest alternate career options for some stars had they not been given a chance to debut in the film industry. To this, Salman responded saying, “(Sonakshi Sinha) I think politics is good for her or designing. (Kareena Kapoor) Housewife. (Hrithik Roshan) Dance academy. (Priyanka Chopra) Sings now toh singer. Housewife. Priyanka Chopra will make a lovely wife.”

