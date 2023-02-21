Saiyami Kher is one versatile performer. She ended 2022 with a highly praised series, Faadu which marked Iyer Tiwari’s foray into the digital space. Soon the actress will be seen playing a paraplegic sportsperson in R Balki’s Ghoomer. Now the actress has taken to social media to share a very interesting video.

The video has Saiyami in an intense fighting sequence with one of key actors of Game of Thrones who is admirably called Mountain aka Conan Stevens who played the character of Gregor Clegane in the super popular series.

The scene is from Saiyami’s film with Nagarjuna called Wild Dog. The actress shared an interesting anecdote that the scene finally didn’t make the cut because of covid. The sequences of Saiyami pertaining to this scene before and after this were shelved due to the pandemic restrictions ultimately leading for this part to be completely eliminated from the film. The actress worked with a French stunt director for this impeccable high octane action scene.

Saiyami said, “Besides loving the experience of working with the one and only Nagarjuna Garu, I also was grateful to be part of this incredible action sequence. If you aren’t a Game Of Thrones fan, then meet the 7 foot 4 inches Conan Stevens, who everyone lovingly calls Mountain and played the role of Gregor Clegane. Unfortunately after we filmed this sequence, the pandemic hit. And Conan couldn’t come back to India to complete the shoot. But I’m glad I have the memory of having shot this”.

