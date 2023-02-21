Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been trending on social media for a lot of reasons lately. The couple tied the knot recently at Suryagarh and have been making headlines for their dreamy fairytale wedding pictures earlier today, the duo returned from their honeymoon to Mumbai and their video is going crazy viral on social media. Their recent spotting in the city didn’t go well with the netizens who are trolling the actress for not donning a mangalsutra and sindoor. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sid and Kiara happen to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their fans waited for a very long time to see them walking down the aisle together and their wedding pictures literally broke the internet and gave us couple of goals. Now coming back to the topic, the couple had reportedly gone to the Maldives for their honeymoon and are now back to the bay.

Sidharth Malhotra donned a lilac coloured hoodie that he paired with white pants. The actor accessorised the look with sunglasses and completed the look with shoes while looking dapper in a casual look.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, wore a white tank top that she styled with matching loose pants. She accessorised the look with huge sunglasses and a Prada crossbody bag. She gave a chic touch to her entire look with a multi-coloured hair band and looked pretty as usual in it.

Take a look at the lovebirds’ video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Their recent spotting didn’t go well with the dramatic netizens, who trolled Kiara Advani for not looking like a newlywed ‘Bahu’. A user on Instagram commented, “Kitni jaldi rehti hai chuda utarne ni sindoor bojh lgta hai punjabi family me gayi hai isse to katrina achi hai ek mahina to chuda pehna hi tha…”

Another user commented, “Were is magalsutra ??its of only 1 day show piece….”

“New married lag bhi nahi Rahi dulhan jaisa look he nahi atlist ek gale me mangalsutra tho hona cahiye tha,” a third user commented.

The other section on social media just can’t get enough of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and poured so much love in the comments section with red hearts flooding below the video.

