Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar recently arrived in Pakistan for an event where he spoke his heart out. The veteran was part of a private festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz in Lahore. However later, he was hosted by Pakistani singer Ali Zafar at his home. The internet is flooded with photos and videos of Javed Akhtar, and a new clip of the two bonding over music has surfaced on the web.

For the unversed, the screenwriter slammed the country for supporting the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack who are roaming free there. Scroll down to watch the heartwarming videos.

Recently a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging website to drop an inside video that sees Javed Akhtar and Ali Zafar jamming to Kishore Kumar Cult classic ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main’ which is written by the veteran for the 1984 film Mashaal. The user captioned it, “Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this.”

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Great song, great evening. Music knows no borders. So similar passion in Pakistan as here in India.” While another said, “Welcome Javaid akhtar sb” A few users also commented on Ali Zafar’s post and one wrote, “You singing “Neela Aasmaan so gaya” & Javed Saahab prompting you the lyrics.. and that guy getting so emotional.. is all so so sweet!! (posted on Insta by @/sachazaidiofficial) #AliZafar.”

“Wow, that is surely a masterpiece and the way you sang it is beautiful ma sha allah,” said a Twitterati.

Ali Zafar also shared an inside video on his Twitter and wrote alongside, “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @Javedakhtarjadu sahab in front of him for the love of my life @AyeshaFazli #love #peace #javedakhtar #poetry #music.”

The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @Javedakhtarjadu sahab in front of him for the love of my life @AyeshaFazli #love #peace #javedakhtar #poetry #music pic.twitter.com/ZZgOVlsiwc — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this. pic.twitter.com/2EaptI5lOu — Haroun Rashid (@HarounRashid2) February 19, 2023

Well, truly music known no boundaries!

Coming back, what are your comments on this heartwarming video? Do let us know.

