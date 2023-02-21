Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of B-Town. The diva who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial fashion choices and acting chops. Alia is one of the Bollywood celebs who is known for sharing warm and friendly relationship with media people and paps. Time and again we have seen her and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor greeting them and posing happily for the shutterbugs.

The actress is currently enjoying the most important phase of her life- motherhood after welcoming her baby girl Raha Kapoor after marrying RK in April last year.

Just a while back, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to bash a news portal for invading her privacy. A while back, a well know portal shared the Raazi actress’ photos clicked from the living room of her house on their Instagram. Shared the same on her Insta stories, she penned a long note while slamming the portal. She also tagged Mumbai Police asking for a strict action.

Alia Bhatt wrote on Insta stories, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me .. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?”

“This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice,” she concluded saying.

Before Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma too had called out a publication for invading their privacy. Mind you it’s the same publication. Check it out below!

Well, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has called out paps for invading their privacy. Earlier we have seen some star kids reacting to the shutterbugs and saying ‘no photos please’ repeatedly.

